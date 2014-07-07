Studio turns to crowdfunding to get new Robotech series off the ground

Thereâs a new pilot in the works for the acclaimed Americanized anime series Robotech;Â the producers just need a little more cash to make it happen.

Producer Carl Macek had teamed up with production and distribution company Harmony Gold on the newÂ Robotech: Academy, a new series set in the Robotech universe that will follow several new cadets in their adventures around the universe. The only problem? They need half a million bucks to put it together.

Theyâre aiming to raise $500,000, which will be used to produce a full 24-minute pilot episode. According to the Kickstarter, that cash will cover character design, mecha design, 3D modeling, 3D animation, 2D animation, screenwriting, sound engineering, music composition, casting, voice acting and recording. This will also afford us a foundation on which to build future episodes.

For a bit more background, hereâs an excerpt from the pitch:

In 1985, the animated series known as Robotech hit the airwaves in the United States and became an overnight sensation. Combining fast-paced giant robot action with some genuinely mature drama, it was a breath of fresh air for many children who had gotten tired of the usual cartoons on TV at the time. For many fans, it was their first exposure to Japanese anime, and is often credited with starting the anime industry in the US. It spawned over twenty novels, hundreds of comics, video games and dozens of home video releases all over the world.

The studio has also put together a pitch video, which you can watch below:

Theyâve currently raised a bit more than $60,000 â so thereâs still a ways to go. Click here for more intel on the project.

(Via Den of Geek)