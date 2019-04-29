WIRE Buzz: The Suicide Squad casts Polka-Dot Man; Fred Savage hosts fake sci-fi aftershow; more

Today’s WIRE Buzz is about a classic sci-fi franchise getting a game and a familiar superhero franchise getting a hero whose costume looks a bit like Twister. Suicide Squad and Alien are both getting a bit more fun — and a fake sci-fi thriller is getting its own aftershow.

First, let’s talk about Polka-Dot Man. According to The Hollywood Reporter, writer/director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has just cast Ant-Man and The Dark Knight actor David Dastmalchian as the obscure DC villain, who will join such oddballs as rodent whisperer Ratcatcher, Peacemaker, and King Shark.

Polka-Dot Man will bring his own (sort of pathetic) evil to this ragtag bunch, with a penchant for spotted criminal activity and magical, transforming dots. He’s apparently going to be embarrassed about his own supervillainy, which might help him fit in with Gunn’s versions of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, and whoever Idris Elba is playing.

All this contributes to the quasi-sequel’s mix of characters that may or may not pick up from where the 2016 film left off. All that’s clear is that Gunn’s knack for weird comic characters isn’t limited to the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Suicide Squad plans to hit theaters on Aug 5, 2021.

Next, D&D is going Alien. Well, the xenomorph-filled franchise is getting its own tabletop roleplaying game, at least.

Alien: The Roleplaying Game, from Free League Publishing and 20th Century Fox, takes fans beyond the timeline of Alien 3 and into the year 2183. Here, they’ll play an entirely new story through the rules of the Year Zero Engine (modified to fit into the Alien universe, of course) and choose either Cinematic or Campaign play. The former is a one-off gameplay experience while the latter allows players to continue with their characters over multiple game session.

As corporations, spaceships, robots, and — yes — aliens all compete for existence in the years following the unfortunate events of Alien 3, the “full-color hardcover book” enclosing the game will be sure to give fans the brutal survival experience they’re after.

This horror-filled game looks to launch at the end of 2019.

Finally, Fox is getting its own version of Talking Dead...only the show it’s discussing isn’t real. Yes, there’s a new comedy parodying fandom-exploring talk shows coming to Fox and it stars Fred Savage. According to The Wrap, What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage will dissect episodes of The Flare (a fake sci-fi show) over half-hour segments. Again, The Flare is not a real show, but What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage is.

The show, from Savage, Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, will go into cast interviews, set visits, and more for The Flare. That fictional fiction (does that make sense?) adapts another piece of fictional fiction, fake author TJ Whitford’s fake sci-fi novel series The Moon is the Sun at Night, which Savage fake-loves. The sci-fi silliness involves a “solar event” around small-town Milford, Illinois that turns into a battle for the very survival of the species. Is that all confusing enough? Fans can look forward to explaining to their parents that no, there’s not even a real show being discussed and no, they won’t be able to find these books on Amazon.

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage starts turning the world upside-down on June 30.