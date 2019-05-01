WIRE Buzz: Suicide Squad casts Ratcatcher, Star Wars games head to Discord, more

Superheroes and Star Wars news never seems to cease and today’s WIRE Buzz is no exception. Sure, it’s oddball Suicide Squad members and retro Star Wars video games, but they still count.

First, let’s talk Ratcatcher. The rodent-controlling villain from DC is going to be one of the tertiary characters mined for James Gunn’s dalliance away from Marvel before the next Guardians of the Galaxy film: The Suicide Squad.

According to Variety, Gunn — after recently casting the Polka-Dot Man — has found his Ratcatcher in Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior. This will be Melchior’s first major U.S. film role, gender-bending the typically male DC baddie and starring alongside the likes of John Cena and Idris Elba. Apparently Ratcatcher will have some connection to Elba’s unknown character.

Fans will certainly find out more before The Suicide Squad hits theaters on Aug 5, 2021.

Next, Star Wars fanatics have another subscription service they might want to add onto their new Disney+ accounts.

Discord, a chat and voice platform focused on gaming, is adding some of the best-loved Star Wars games — including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars: Republic Commando — to its premium Nitro subscription service alongside other Lucasfilm games like Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis.

According to a release, this collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney will eventually bring 11 games (and seven Star Wars games) to the $9.99-a-month platform. KOTOR and KOTOR II are available to play today, while other titles will be added to the 80-plus game library during the next few months.

Finally, it's time for zombie talk. At Cannes, no less! The prestigious film festival will be screening the upcoming zombie thriller Blood Quantum from Rhymes for Young Ghouls filmmaker Jeff Barnaby.

According to Deadline, Barnaby wrote and directed the film that focuses on an undead rise outside the Red Crow reservation. The white people are turning and the Mi’gmaq people who live there — including a tribal sheriff, his son's pregnant girlfriend, and other First Nations survivors — must utilize their immunity to the plague.

Michael Greyeyes, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, and Forrest Goodluck star in the film, which recently wrapped filming in Montreal, the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory, and Listuguj, Quebec. Blood Quantum is set to screen at Cannes, which runs from May 14 - May 25.