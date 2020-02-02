Super Bowl 2020: Bill Murray re-lives Groundhog Day time loop in nostalgic Jeep ad

The rumors were true! The prophecy has been fulfilled! Bill Murray returns to the Groundhog Day universe as Phil Connors in Jeep's ad for Super Bowl LIV. Today also happens to be the national holiday (spring is coming early, if you were wondering), which makes it even timelier.

Waking up to Sonny & Cher's "I Got You Babe" in the Punxsutawney bed and breakfast, Connors realizes with horror that he's back in the accursed Pennsylvania time loop that kept him from moving forward almost 30 years ago. Heading to the streets, he runs into (who else?!) Ned "The Head" Ryerson, who is played by the returning Stephen Tobolowsky.

Phil mires in despair and disbelief until he discovers the 2020 Jeep Gladiator, which renews his faith in life. Looking to have some fun with the vehicle, he steals Punxsutawney Phil from flustered Groundhog Day MC, Buster Green (Brian Doyle-Murray is also back!), and takes the famous rodent on a wacky joy ride.

Check it out below:

Video of Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray | 02.02.2020

The amazingly nostalgic commercial was reportedly shot last weekend in Woodstock Square, Illinois. Woodstock was the original filming location for the original 1993 movie, which tells the story of an egotistical news reporter, who must re-live the same day over and over again until he learns to appreciate life and those around him.

Directed and co-written by the late great Harold Ramis (Ghostbusters), Groundhog Day also starred Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliot, and a young Michael Shannon.

