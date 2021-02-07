From Edgar Scissorhands to Falcon and the Winter Soldier: All the nerdy ads from Super Bowl 2021

The world has changed (almost beyond recognition) since the last Super Bowl aired in 2020, but the annual slew of can't-miss commercials from the biggest studios, networks, and brands remained the same during this year's Big Game...almost.
With so many blockbusters constantly being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, movie trailers were, unsurprisingly, few and far between. Food, car, and tech companies; television shows; and one PVOD film release — Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon — picked up some of the marketing slack as Hollywood and the theatrical industry continue to grapple with the health crisis, which celebrates its macabre one-year anniversary next month. Most curiously, Warner Bros. sat out the event, despite the fact that it has a robust slate of new movies that will simultaneously play on big screens and HBO Max for the rest of the year, starting with next month's Godzilla vs. Kong.
Nevertheless, the usual parade of ads still contained plenty of nerdy, pop culture content that got us excited for what's to come in 2021. As always, we've rounded up all the different genre goodies from Super Bowl LV into one convenient story, so you don't have to wear out the YouTube search bar...
All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ | ScissorHandsFree | Full Version
Edgar Scissorhands (All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ)
In this nod to Tim Burton's 1990 classic, Timothée Chalamet plays Edgar Scissorhands, the son of the original movie's Edward (famously portrayed by Johnny Depp). Winona Ryder returns to the role of Kim Boggs, who also happens to be Edgar's mother. Burton himself signed off on this hilarious and heartfelt tribute.
Official Trailer | The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
We never knew that we needed to see Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) go through couples therapy, but here we are. Sorry, boys, we're gonna have to cut the staring contest a little short. Captain America: Civil War villain Zemo (Daniel Brühl) has busted out of prison and wants to rid the world of superheroes after what happened in his homeland of Sokovia.
Old - The Big Game Spot [HD]
Old
A seemingly tranquil beach reveals a dark underside when the tropical paradise stars accelerating peoples' ages in the first teaser trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's latest horror-thriller: Old. The project, which marks the writer-director's first feature film since Glass, arrives in theaters Friday, July 23.
F9 - The Big Game Spot
F9: The Fast Saga
The Fast & Furious family is back for some more death-defying hijinks (and possibly a trip to outer space?) in the latest teaser for the third-to-last chapter of the long-running action franchise. Series veteran Justin Lin, who has directed four entries to date, helmed F9. Penned by Daniel Casey, Fast & Furious 9 drives into theaters May 28, 2021 — more than a year after its intended release date.
Raya and the Last Dragon | Big Game Ad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Get another sneak peek at the latest effort from Disney Animation. Inspired by the rich cultures of Southeast Asia, Raya and the Last Dragon opens in select theaters Friday, March 5. On the same day, Disney+ subscribers may purchase the animated film for an extra fee (à la the studio's live-action remake of Mulan). The voice cast includes: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau, and Paul Yen.
Clarice | Trying To Save The Lamb | CBS
Clarice
Agent Starling's famous Silence of the Lambs monologue about the slaughter of baby sheep comes to vivid life in this Big Game spot for CBS's sequel series to the 1991 classic. In Clarice, Rebecca Breeds takes on the role made famous by Jodie Foster. The show premieres Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Just don't expect any mention or cameo from Hannibal Lecter.
Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Alexa’s Body
Amazon Alexa
Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan makes a sensual turn as a personified Alexa with Amazon's Big Game spot that essentially channels the dystopian themes of Black Mirror. It's as sexy and it is unnerving.
Super Bowl LV | Can’t Blame the Lag | Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband
Verizon 5G
You've seen Samuel L. Jackson play many characters, but have you ever seen him as a Ready Player One-esque avatar riling up an army of gamers about network speeds like some sort of virtual Patton? Well...you have now!
Paramount+ Expedition | Sweet Victory | Super Bowl LV Spot
Paramount+
"Sweet Victory" finally got its Super Bowl due! To promote its newly-rebranded streaming service, Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access), ViacomCBS mashed up some of its most well-known IPs like SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, Beavis and Butt-Head, and even The Ring.
Bud Light Legends - Super Bowl LV Commercial (Extended Cut)
Bud Light
Dilly! Dilly! Bud Light channels the portal scene of Avengers: Endgame with a heroic commercial that brings together some of the brand's previous spokespeople. Post Malone, Cedric the Entertainer, and, of course, the brave Bud Knight all make appearances.
DoorDash Big Game Commercial Teaser - Nom Nom
DoorDash
Moral of the story for Snowpiercer's Daveed Diggs? Don't ask Sesame Street characters to live with you; they order the weirdest things for delivery (like, ALL the cookies). This trilogy of spots for the door-to-door service features Cookie Monster (above), Big Bird, and Super Grover. Click here for a musical tour through the neighborhood.
Pringles | 2021 Flavor Stacking Space Return Ad :60
Pringles
Houston, we've got a problem. Mission Control is stacking Pringles again...