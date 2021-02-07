From Edgar Scissorhands to Falcon and the Winter Soldier: All the nerdy ads from Super Bowl 2021

The world has changed (almost beyond recognition) since the last Super Bowl aired in 2020, but the annual slew of can't-miss commercials from the biggest studios, networks, and brands remained the same during this year's Big Game...almost.

With so many blockbusters constantly being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, movie trailers were, unsurprisingly, few and far between. Food, car, and tech companies; television shows; and one PVOD film release — Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon — picked up some of the marketing slack as Hollywood and the theatrical industry continue to grapple with the health crisis, which celebrates its macabre one-year anniversary next month. Most curiously, Warner Bros. sat out the event, despite the fact that it has a robust slate of new movies that will simultaneously play on big screens and HBO Max for the rest of the year, starting with next month's Godzilla vs. Kong.

Nevertheless, the usual parade of ads still contained plenty of nerdy, pop culture content that got us excited for what's to come in 2021. As always, we've rounded up all the different genre goodies from Super Bowl LV into one convenient story, so you don't have to wear out the YouTube search bar...