Marvel to Mario: Chris Pratt to star in Nintendo & Illumination's 'Mario' movie; plus Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day

Justin Carter
Sep 23, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT
During today's Nintendo Direct livestream, game director and Mario Bros. designer Shigeru Miyamoto revealed the voice cast for the upcoming CG animated Super Mario movie. The movie was announced in 2020 as part of a partnership with Universal and Illumination, the studio best known for the Despicable Me and Sing films. 

Headlining the core cast will be Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt as the adventurous plumber Mario, while Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Pacific Rim madman Charlie Day will voice his older brother, Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy, recent Emmy nominee for The Queen's Gambit, will provide the voice for Princess Peach. And Bowser? Jack Black, naturally. All four have recent experience with voice acting; Pratt and Day did voice work for the two primary LEGO films, and Taylor-Joy did voice work in Netflix's short lived Dark Crystal series. Black, outside of the Kung Fu Panda franchise, showed up in Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 this past August.  

In addition to the main cast, Miyamoto provided headshots for the film's supporting cast (as seen about 30 minutes into the stream below). Seth Rogen will fill in for Donkey Kong, while Keegan-Michael Key will voice Peach's faithful servant, Toad. Fred Armisen, esteemed voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson (you've definitely heard him before), and Sebastian Maniscalo are also on hand to respectively voice Kamek, Cranky Kong, and Spike.

As a final note, Miyamoto confirmed that Charles Martinet, the voice actor for Mario across all the games, will show up as a cameo and in other undisclosed roles throughout the film. No footage or looks at the characters were shown during the Direct.

Though Mario and his entourage have always been popular, their path to the movies has been somewhat rocky. Following the release of the live action 1993 film and its tepid reception, Nintendo adaptations for the big screen have been rare -- at least until 2019's Detective Pikachu.

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date,” Illumination's CEO Chris Meledandri said in a statement (via Variety).

Super Mario Bros. animated film

Credit: NBCUniversal

The upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie will release in theaters on Dec. 21, 2022. 

