Supergirl flying to the big screen as DC casts Sasha Calle to debut in 'Flash' movie

The DC movie universe — which is kinda-sorta-but-not-totally separate from TV's Arrowverse — has found its first live-action cinematic incarnation of Supergirl in 37 years.

According to Deadline, the lucky actress is Sasha Calle, who was selected from more than 425 candidates for the role. Calle's version of the character will make her debut in the upcoming movie The Flash, which will star Ezra Miller in the title role.

Calle, who was born in Boston and is of Colombian descent, will be the first Latinx Supergirl in the history of DC, either on the page or the screen.

Yet to appear in a feature film, Calle currently plays Lola Rosales on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Her work on the soap earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination last year as Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti (It: Chapter One & Two), who reportedly watched every audition via Zoom, said, "I saw more than 400 auditions. The US, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

Calle and the other actresses were not told what they were auditioning for, until late in the selection process, when some — including Calle — did a chemistry read with Miller.

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Supergirl — the cousin of Superman whose real name was Kara Zor-El — first showed up in the pages of Action Comics #252 in 1959.

She made her screen debut in the 1984 movie Supergirl, portrayed by Helen Slater. Produced by Alexander and Ilya Salkind — the father-and-son team behind the original Superman movies starring Christopher Reeve — the film bombed with both critics and audiences, grossing just $14 million in the US (although Slater was treated kindly by some reviewers).

Supergirl also appeared in various DC animation projects, including Superman: The Animated Series, before her next live-action version debuted in the seventh season of Smallville, where she was played by Laura Vanderwoort.

But her most high-profile live-action incarnation has been in the Arrowverse series named after her, which she has been portrayed by Melissa Benoist. The series launched on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW, where its sixth and final season will premiere later this year.

There's no word yet on whether Calle is signed to appear in more DC films or will get a standalone movie of her own. And to reiterate, this version of the character will be a fresh take from the TV version — much like how we have Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin playing different versions of the same character across TV and film.

The Flash, which begins production next month, will reportedly lean heavily into the "multiverse" concept and is due for release on Nov. 4, 2022.