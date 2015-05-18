Supergirl star Melissa Benoist explains why her super-show isn't like all the others

The Internet has been going nuts over the debut trailer for CBS's new Supergirl series, and now the super-star herself has chimed in on what fans can expect.

Melissa Benoist, who will star in the show as Superman's less-confident (to start) cousin Kara Zor-El, chatted with Variety about the series and offered up some insight about how it will work. Though she avoided direct comparisons, Benoist said her version of Kara is more "complicated" than what viewers might expect from typical superhero TV fare.

Here's what she told Variety about the project:

"She's a strong female and a female hero which I think is so important and will speak to so many people at this time right now in the world. I also was so drawn to her humanity, even though she is an extraterrestrial with powers. I was drawn to how flawed and complicated she is. She's more complicated than you see in superheroes nowadays. Greg breathed that life into her from the get-go. He even said to me in one of the auditions, 'She's like the Annie Hall of superheroes' - and that sealed the deal for me. I was like, yes!"

Though we obviously want to see more before passing judgment on the show (even though the trailer was, IMHO, pretty awesome), Benoist's tease makes sense when you look at the concept of the show. It doesn't want to dive into the deep end of superheroic insanity and forsake everything else (we're looking at you, Arrow). Supergirl wants to tell the story of a young woman finding her place in the world, and in the sky, all at the same time.

That's a different kind of story, and here's hoping it's a compelling one. If nothing else, we're definitely digging what Benoist is saying.

What do you think? Will this series be a breakout hit? Is it a new spin on the tried-and-true genre?

