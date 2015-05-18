Latest Stories

Hellboy reboot David Harbour
Tag: Movies
Hellboy's second trailer debuts during the witching hour
The Evil Dead Official Poster 1981
Tag: Movies
Anchor Bay cult-film champion Jay Douglas dead at age 65
SpiderverseDance
Tag: Movies
Fresh off Oscar win, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse releases first 9 minutes free
georgiou-and-burnham
Tag: Fangrrls
In 'Light and Shadows,' Star Trek: Discovery’s search for Spock continues
Supergirl2.0.jpg

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist explains why her super-show isn't like all the others

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 18, 2015

The Internet has been going nuts over the debut trailer for CBS's new Supergirl series, and now the super-star herself has chimed in on what fans can expect.

Melissa Benoist, who will star in the show as Superman's less-confident (to start) cousin Kara Zor-El, chatted with Variety about the series and offered up some insight about how it will work. Though she avoided direct comparisons, Benoist said her version of Kara is more "complicated" than what viewers might expect from typical superhero TV fare.

Here's what she told Variety about the project:

"She's a strong female and a female hero which I think is so important and will speak to so many people at this time right now in the world. I also was so drawn to her humanity, even though she is an extraterrestrial with powers. I was drawn to how flawed and complicated she is. She's more complicated than you see in superheroes nowadays. Greg breathed that life into her from the get-go. He even said to me in one of the auditions, 'She's like the Annie Hall of superheroes' - and that sealed the deal for me. I was like, yes!"

Though we obviously want to see more before passing judgment on the show (even though the trailer was, IMHO, pretty awesome), Benoist's tease makes sense when you look at the concept of the show. It doesn't want to dive into the deep end of superheroic insanity and forsake everything else (we're looking at you, Arrow). Supergirl wants to tell the story of a young woman finding her place in the world, and in the sky, all at the same time.

That's a different kind of story, and here's hoping it's a compelling one. If nothing else, we're definitely digging what Benoist is saying.

What do you think? Will this series be a breakout hit? Is it a new spin on the tried-and-true genre?

(Via Variety)

Tag: Supergirl
Tag: CBS
Tag: Melissa Benoist

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Supergirl
Tag: The Flash
supergirl-and-the-flash-EW.jpg
The Flash's Andrew Kreisberg opens up about how Barry Allen will fit into Supergirl
Nathalie Caron
Mar 18, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: CBS
Tag: The CW
Supergirl-Flash-Worlds-Finest-1_0.jpg
UPDATED: Watch the first teaser trailer for the Supergirl/The Flash crossover episode 'Worlds Finest'
Nathalie Caron
Mar 16, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 12
Tag: Superman
Tag: CBS
Supergirl-screengrabs-113-2_0.jpg
Here's our first look at a young Superman on CBS' Supergirl
Nathalie Caron
Feb 5, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 11
Tag: CBS
Tag: Supergirl
Supergirl-CBS-Episode5_4_0.jpg
Original Supergirl Helen Slater returns in new Supergirl Episode 5 pics
Nathalie Caron
Nov 5, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6