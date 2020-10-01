20 times superhero movies actually scared the heck out of you

Superhero movies are an obvious delivery system for epic CG spectacle and heroic action sequences. But, sometimes, they also serve as a means to provide the occasional scary scene or three.

While it's expected for a vigilante like Batman, who uses fear to prey on the fearful, to traffic in tropes usually reserved for horror movies, some of his fellow DC heroes — along with some of Marvel’s — also venture into stories that may cause every hair on the back of your neck to stand up. As another Halloween creeps up on us, here are 20 of the scariest moments in superhero movie history (in order of theatrical release).

Warning: You might wanna read this with the lights on — and be aware of possible spoilers, the scariest thing of all.