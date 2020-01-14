Superman and Lois receives a heroic straight-to-series order from The CW

Arrow may be ending this year, but The CW is already building up its slate of DC-inspired comic book programming for the near future. For example, the Supergirl spinoff Superman and Lois, which was announced back in October, has scored a straight-to-series order from the network (this news comes from Variety), which is also pursuing an Arrow spinoff via a backdoor pilot episode on Jan. 21.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are reprising their portrayals of Clark Kent and Lois Lane respectively for the new Arrowverse project, which "will follow the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society," writes Variety.

Todd Helbing, best known for showrunning The Flash, is on board as writer and executive producer. As you probably guessed by now, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are attached as executive producers as well.

A live-action TV show about the day-to-day lives of Kent and Lane is nothing new. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman ran for 88 well-received episodes across four seasons between 1993 and 1997. Dean Cain played the Man of Steel, while Teri Hatcher played his crack shot Daily Planet reporter girlfriend.

The CW has also placed a straight-to-series order for a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, a Western show from the late '90s and early 2000s that starred Chuck Norris in the main role.

Both Superman and Lois and the revamped Walker, Texas Ranger are still in the scripting stage, but are expected to begin shooting their pilot episodes in the spring.