Latest Stories

Alias
Tag: Fangrrls
How Alias, Felicity, and Lost foreshadow The Rise of Skywalker's narrative issues
Fighting demons in the Doom Eternal video game
Tag: Games
Gaming: DOOM Eternal drops new trailer; Marvel’s Avengers game delayed; more
CW Elseworlds Superman and Lois Lane
Tag: TV
Superman and Lois receives a heroic straight-to-series order from The CW
Warwick Davis in Willow
Tag: Podcast
Warwick Davis gives a big update on the Willow series, which will hopefully include way fewer horses
CW Elseworlds Superman and Lois Lane
More info i
Credit: The CW
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Superman and Lois receives a heroic straight-to-series order from The CW

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jan 14, 2020

Arrow may be ending this year, but The CW is already building up its slate of DC-inspired comic book programming for the near future. For example, the Supergirl spinoff Superman and Lois, which was announced back in October, has scored a straight-to-series order from the network (this news comes from Variety), which is also pursuing an Arrow spinoff via a backdoor pilot episode on Jan. 21.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are reprising their portrayals of Clark Kent and Lois Lane respectively for the new Arrowverse project, which "will follow the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society," writes Variety.

Todd Helbing, best known for showrunning The Flash, is on board as writer and executive producer. As you probably guessed by now, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns are attached as executive producers as well. 

Superman and Lois Lane

Credit: The CW

A live-action TV show about the day-to-day lives of Kent and Lane is nothing new. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman ran for 88 well-received episodes across four seasons between 1993 and 1997. Dean Cain played the Man of Steel, while Teri Hatcher played his crack shot Daily Planet reporter girlfriend.

The CW has also placed a straight-to-series order for a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, a Western show from the late '90s and early 2000s that starred Chuck Norris in the main role.

Both Superman and Lois and the revamped Walker, Texas Ranger are still in the scripting stage, but are expected to begin shooting their pilot episodes in the spring.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Superman and Lois
Tag: The CW
Tag: Superman
Tag: lois lane
Tag: DC

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker