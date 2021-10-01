There's a “new sheriff in town": Teen Wolf's Ian Bohen joins Superman & Lois as head of the DOD

Ian Bohen, who Teen Wolf fans might recognize as the 2011-2017 MTV series' multi-season antagonist Peter Hale, will be joining Season 2 of The CW’s Superman & Lois.

According to Deadline, Bohen’s character is named Lt. Mitch Anderson, the “new sheriff in town” at the Department of Defense. Lt. Anderson apparently sees the world in black and white — you either serve someone who they serve you. Because of this worldview, he doesn’t like Superman very much; after all, the superhero doesn’t play by those rules. Over a multi-episode arc, however, Lt. Anderson will try to make the Man of Steel fit into the way he sees things, and bring Superman under the DOD’s thumb.

Bohen’s character arc sheds light on at least one plotline we can expect to see in the next season of Superman & Lois. It looks like the DOD, or at least Lt. Anderson, will be a nuisance to Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) in the upcoming episodes. How much of a nuisance, however, remains to be seen, as Superman usually has to deal with more than one conflict at a time.

Bohen — who is also currently a regular on the Paramount Network show Yellowstone — will be joining a Superman & Lois roster that currently includes Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge, Walsh as General Samuel Lane, and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Season 2 of Superman & Lois is set to premiere on The CW in early 2022.