Up, up, and away! Superman & Lois soars to record viewership, promises bonus footage for later episodes

Superman & Lois is soaring to new heights. According to Deadline, The CW show had 3.25 million viewers tune it for its first episode, making it the most-streamed premiere in the network’s history.

Those 3.25 million viewers (or any other interested parties) will receive even more Superman & Lois content in the near future. Starting with the next episode, Season 1 will also have extended cuts that include additional footage or scenes. The content of this additional footage will vary per episode, and everything will become available on The CW app and CWTV.com once the season finale airs on the broadcast network. Fans will be able to watch these extended episodes for free until 30 days before the next season starts.

Superman & Lois is The CW’s latest show in Greg Berlanti’s Arrowverse, and focuses on the family of Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they fight to save the world and raise their teenage sons, who have recently found out that their dad is a superhero/alien from another planet.

The showrunner, Todd Helbing, has described Superman & Lois as “a family drama with Superman in it,” and it seems that CW and/or DC fans are here for it. In addition to Hoechlin and Tulloch, the show stars Alexander Garfin (Jordan Kent), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cushing), Wolé Parks (The Stranger), Adam Rayner (Morgan Edge), Dylan Walsh (General Samuel Lane), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang Cushing).

The show’s popularity, unfortunately, means little when faced with COVID-19 challenges. The CW also announced today that Superman & Lois would go on temporary hiatus after its fifth episode due to coronavirus issues, but will return to the network on May 18. In the meantime, you can catch the next four episodes of the show on The CW on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.