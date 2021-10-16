DC FanDome: Superman & Lois stars show off the secrets in the Kent House from set of Season 2

Clark Kent came back to primetime this past season on The CW’s Superman & Lois, and though the series doesn’t return until midseason, work is flying along on Season 2 — and we have a first look behind the scenes thanks to DC FanDome.

Series stars Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane) and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) gave an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Kent House interior set while taking a break from shooting Season 2. For fans, it’s an interesting peek into the making-of the series, breaking down how a TV set is laid out — from the stairway to the great beyond, to how they swap out landscape photos outside the windows.

The two also take a closer look at the little details on the set of the Kent House, including the family photos of their TV super-family, the secret drawers in the kitchen where they hide their personal goodies (including Tulloch’s secret stash of candy, labeled so no one will mess with it), and all the little knick-knacks they mess with behind the scenes. Also, apparently Garfin is a bit of real-life piano virtuoso. Burgeoning super-powers and musical skills? That’s a true superhero.

Check out the FanDome featurette below:

Video of SUPERMAN &amp; LOIS Behind-the-Scenes Set Tour #DCFanDome 2021

Production is underway now on Season 2 of Superman & Lois. No word on exactly when it’ll debut outside of the “midseason” window, so likely the early part of 2022.

Superman & Lois is a loose spinoff of Supergirl, focusing on Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman and Tulloch’s Lois Lane as they leave Metropolis behind and decide to raise their teenage sons in Smallville. The show threads the needle of Man of Steel-esque action and Friday Night Lights-style family and small town drama. Season 1 ended with one heck of a multiversal twist, and it’ll be interesting to see where they take it next.

As for the current Arrowverse landscape, Superman & Lois is the most recent series to join the slate, along with Stargirl, Batwoman, Supergirl (which is coming to an end), Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash. Freshman DC super-series Naomi is expected to join the mix next season.

Check out the DC FanDome live stream below: