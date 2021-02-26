'Superman' film reboot coming from Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams; no word on if Henry Cavill will return

Superman is expected to return to a big screen near you, just not in the way you might've expected. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is developing a reboot of its film franchise centered around DC's famous Man of Steel.

Ta-Nehisis Coates (a National Book Award winner and writer of a Black Panther and Captain America comic book series for Marvel) is signed on to write the project, with J.J. Abrams (currently enjoying a mega-deal with the studio) producing. While the aim is to revamp the series, the report notes that Henry Cavill has expressed an interest in reprising the role of Clark Kent — though there's no word yet on the direction in which Coates and Abrams want to take the character. That said, The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit tweeted that the aim is to introduce a Black Superman, which is "something that the studio has been trying to find a way in for months if not a year or two."

Interestingly, this isn't Abrams' first stab at the Man of Tomorrow. Back in the early 2000s, the up-and-coming producer wrote a screenplay entitled Superman: Flyby. The project, which even commissioned some original concept art, was never made once Warner Bros. decided to green-light Bryan Singer's Superman Returns instead. Abrams is also working on Justice League Dark and Constantine TV shows for HBO Max.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates said in a statement published by Variety. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity,” added Abrams.

Variety writes that "no director attached to the [reboot] project at this time and the search for an actor to play Kal-El / Superman has not yet begun." This seems to imply that WB is looking for a full Superman reset after the lukewarm reception to the DC Extended Universe foundations laid by Zack Snyder with 2013's Man of Steel. Things didn't necessarily improve with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice two years later, and the entire experiment threatened to collapse with the release of 2017's Justice League.

Snyder's final contribution to the onscreen mythos will be his preferred cut of Justice League, a 4-hour miniseries that premieres on HBO Max next month. Given that the studio is looking to take the DCEU in a different direction, Snyder has described his established continuity as being part of an "Elseworlds" universe.

Luckily, the studio has a perfect chance to leave the past behind by opening up an entire multiverse in next summer's standalone Flash movie starring Ezra Miller. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film will feature a brand-new version of Supergirl, played by sopa opera actress Sasha Calle.

"Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me opened a window and changed the way many of us see the world,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We’re confident that his take on Superman will give fans a new and exciting way to see the Man of Steel."