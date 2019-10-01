WIRE Buzz: Kents & Kal-Els share Crisis pics; Eli Roth producing 10-31 horror; more

Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen must be working overtime, because not one, but three Kal-Els have begun to share photos from behind the scenes of the epic Arrowverse crossover.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will not only feature Tyler Hoechlin as Supergirl's resident Superman (as well as Elizabeth Tulloch, the Arrowverse's Lois Lane) — it will also feature Brandon Routh (already an Arrowverse mainstay as Ray Palmer on Legends of Tomorrow) returning to the role of Superman for the first time since the 2006 film Superman Returns. As if that wasn't enough, another Clark and Lois are joining the party too — Tom Welling and Erica Durance, the Clark Kent and Lois Lane from Smallville. Sing it with us, now: "somebody saaaaaveeee me...."

They all took to social media today, with Tulloch first sharing a photo on her instagram of her with both Welling and Hoechlin in their Clark Kent outfits, which she called, "Lois and Clarks."

The fun didn't end there, because Brandon Routh posted a different photo over on his instagram. This one featured Hoechlin in his usual Superman outfit, and Routh in his newly released Kingdom Come inspired Superman suit.

Seriously, what did any of us do to deserve this crossover? These photos alone have us quivering with excitement. With more actors being added to this mammoth enterprise by the day, how long until the entire cast of Doom Patrol shows up, being flown in on the Batwing by Michael Keaton?

The much sought-after script, 10-31, has been acquired by Orion Pictures, and Eli Roth will be involved in producing it.

Variety reports that the screenplay from Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble (based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and a screen story by Kathy Charles) will be produced by Roth, along with Bellevue Productions. Michael Besman will serve as Executive Producer for Arts Entertainment District.

"Very rarely do you get a script that grabs you by the throat, holds you until the last page, and gives you nightmares after," said Roth. "I don’t want to reveal too much, but this is one of the best, scariest premises for a horror film that I have read in years. Slasher films are my favorite subgenre of horror, and this script has all the ingredients of a new classic. We are very excited to make this film with Orion, who we have a long relationship with, and who understand what it takes to make a no holds barred scary movie.”

All that we know about the film's story is that it involves a young woman who goes trick-or-treating with her niece and nephew. During the ritual, she receives a note telling her that there's a killer on the loose.

Continuing on with the Halloween tricks (no treats, not anywhere), we have a trailer for the new aptly-titled horror film, Trick.

Director Patrick Lussier (My Bloody Valentine) is slashing it up in the new movie, which he co-wrote with Todd Farmer (Jason X). The storyline will involve a detective attempting to track down a serial killer named Trick, who is causing trouble for a small town.

Take a look at the tricks right here:

Video of TRICK - Official Trailer

Omar Epps stars as Detective Mike Denver, while Jamie Kennedy appears as Dr. Steven. The cast also includes Vanessa Aspillaga, Tom Atkins, and David Farmer himself.

Trick will come to digital platforms as well as select theaters Oct. 18.