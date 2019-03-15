Superman: Year One from Frank Miller, John Romita, Jr. coming in June on DC Black Label

Latest Stories

Christian Long
Mar 15, 2019

Writer Frank Miller and artist John Romita, Jr. are teaming up to tell Superman's origin story — and from the sound of it, it'll be nothing like Smallville

The Miller/Romita collaboration, Superman: Year Onewill tell the last son of Krypton's coming-of-age story as a young alien-boy who's struggling to understand his place in our world. He also comes to terms with the fact that he's forced to hide his heritage and powers in order to survive, the young Clark Kent aims to find his humanity thanks to the help of his adoptive parents, the Kents, along with the relationships that will define the hero we all know.

The three-issue miniseries was first announced back in 2017 at San Diego Comic-Con, and will be released on the DC Black Label imprint, which tells stories with more mature content than your average comic. While the first issue isn't available until June, we've got an early look at all three of the covers, as well as the special compendium collection. 

Superman Year One #1
DC Comics/Art by John Romita Jr. & Alex Sinclair 
Superman Year One #2
DC Comics/Art by John Romita Jr. & Alex Sinclair
Superman Year One #3
DC Comics/Art by John Romita Jr. & Alex Sinclair
Superman Year One collection
DC Comics/Art by John Romita Jr. & Alex Sinclair
Told by two of the most revered voices in comics, Superman: Year One is more than a superhero story — it’s about the choices made by Clark Kent on his path to becoming a legend. It’s a testament to the importance of choosing to become a hero.

The first issue of Superman: Year One will be available for purchase on June 19th, with the second issue landing in August, and the third in October. Then, the Superman: Year One compendium will be available in November. 

