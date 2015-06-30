Superman's John Romita Jr. says Lois shouldn't date Clark. Here's where he's wrong.

Lois Lane and Clark Kent are comic-don's power couple, and it's not just because the latter is actually super-powered. It's because they've been in a relationship in some form or other, on and off, since their introductions in 1939. But now, according to Bleeding Cool, artist John Romita Jr. (JRJ) wants Lois and Clark to call it quits.

JRJ says that Lois Lane shouldn't become involved romantically with the is-he-or-isn't-he-Superman fellow reporter. Specifically:

Personally, I think that she shouldn't get into any kind of romantic relationship with Clark Kent ever again. Ever. It's just too damn easy. Finding out who he is should irritate [her] to no end. I think, to make her different, you have to make her completely independent of any cliché ever written about this female character, because she's original female heroine. And there is no way of doing anything original with her unless you take what everybody else expects her to do and don't do it. If she decides to be a bitch, let her be a bitch. That's her prerogative, because Clark is a doofus. [Laughs] She should call him an "asshole," when she finds out he's Superman.



And there should be no romantic involvement. She should also be running the Daily Planet. In the 1940s, sure, she could have said, "Ooh. You're my big, strong superhero." But screw that. We don't do that anymore. It's time for her to say, "You lied to me, you bastard. I should have known. And how come I couldn't tell it was you with your glasses on?" [Laughs] "I'm so stupid. You look exactly the same."

She should find somebody else, and Clark should get jealous — and that's the way it should be. She should have no interest in Clark. Everybody assumes that these two characters are going to get together, and that's counter to what I think that we should be doing.

Although it's nice to see an artist thinking about his female character's independence, I think that decoupling Lois and Clark would be a mistake.

Despite putting herself in distressing situations, Lois Lane has never been a damsel. Lois is a reporter -- as well as a recipient of the Pulitzer Prize -- whose job description includes "must get hands dirty. Also, danger." So although she is rescued by Superman, she goes right back into the fray.

There's a reason their relationship works: She's a hard-working woman who values her career as much as Superman values his. It works because, even though she's a human, in her own way Lois is as tough as Kal-El.

In fact, she's donned the superhero cape several times, as Red Cyclone, Superwoman and a suped-up version of herself in the fabulous All-Star Superman. She used her powers for good, too, because that's the kind of person she is.

JRJ says their relationship is "just too damned easy." But their relationship is rarely easy (as Flashpoint, Injustice: Gods Among Us and Divergence have shown us). She's a prize-winning investigative journalist, and he's a world-saving alien who moonlights as a reporter. Even on the best of days, their relationship had more issues than the Daily Planet's back catalog.

That's what made it fun: Lois was a reporter. Who knows a secret about Superman that she can't write about. That happens to be about the man she loves. It was a delightful dilemma.

JRJ said, "[T]here is no way of doing anything original with her unless you take what everybody else expects her to do and don't do it." But that's not originality. That's contrariness. As a result of contrariness, Lois recently learned Superman's identity, then revealed it to the world, and now she's a journalist who betrayed a colleague.

Unless DC pulls a former-villain-is-now-a-hero Marvel maneuver, Lois won't be anyone's love interest. Unless it's Lex Luthor's.

(Via BleedingCool)