Supernatural's 10 most devastating character deaths (ahead of the finale)

Supernatural’s pilot quickly established a shocking and steadfast rule: Absolutely nobody is safe from the Grim Reaper. A sinister figure slaughtered Mary Winchester before the opening credits, and by the end of the episode, another individual near and dear to Sam met a similar grisly fate. Viewers came to expect Sam and Dean Winchester doing what they do best and slaying their ghoulish adversaries in gruesome fashion. However, even the Winchester siblings — and many of their closest friends, family, and allies — have ended up six feet under during the show’s 15 seasons.

Dean first earned a ticket to Hell when hellhounds tore him apart after his crossroads deal expired. That led to an extensive period of torment and suffering. Sam has also perished, most notably when the half-demon Jake knifed him in the spine. Dean consequently made a deal with another demon to resurrect him. The two have been killed on numerous other occasions… from being shot, mauled, stabbed, throat ripped out... only to somehow miraculously cheat Death in the end. And let’s not even mention the Trickster’s time loop where Dean was killed over and over again in increasingly innovative and cruel ways.

Arguably the most devastating and heartbreaking goodbye transpired last week. The angel Castiel entered the picture back in Season 4. A fish out of water on Earth, he quickly became a fan favorite and extended member of the Winchester family as he discovered his humanity. However, after a touching declaration in the recent episode "Despair," Castiel allowed the Empty to claim him and their adversary, Billie, forever. Needless to say, Sam, Dean, and the rest of the Supernatural universe will never be the same again.

In honor of the Nov. 19 series finale coming up on The CW, SYFY WIRE is looking back at the Supernatural deaths (outside of the core characters) that most rocked its fandom.