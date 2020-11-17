Supernatural's Jensen Ackles is already thinking about how to bring the series back

The CW's wild, long-running series Supernatural is coming to an end this week — but don’t worry — the Winchester brothers sound like they’d be more than interested in coming back a few years down the road.

Star Jensen Ackles (aka Dean Winchester) told the Inside of You Podcast with Micheal Rosenbaum that he doesn’t seem this final season as a truly final end. This show has always been about a larger universe moving around this duo of demon-hunting brothers, and no matter what happens in the final episode (they’ve both come back from plenty of deaths over the decades, so even that’s not a dealbreaker), the worlds still turning, right?

So how does Ackles see it going down? Like most shows that are landing short run revivals these days, he says he could easily imagine a miniseries run on a service like Netflix, or HBO Max, a few years down the line for one last adventure.

“I've always thought that there is a possibility of five years down the road, getting the call and saying, ‘Hey, let's do a little short order action for a streaming network and bring it back for six episodes,’” Ackles said. “I do feel like this isn't the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is a, ‘Let's hang this in the closet for now and we'll dust her off down the road a bit.’”

Considering the show lasted 15 years and still kept fans engaged, it stands to reason there’d be plenty of them open to heading back on the road to take out a few more monsters. In the meantime, though, Ackles and co-star Jared Padalecki will be plenty busy. Ackles is joining Amazon Prime’s The Boys for next season, while Padalecki is headlining The CW’s Walker Texas Ranger reboot.

But hey, five years from now? Who knows.