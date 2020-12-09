Supernatural cast reunites to talk voting rights, Neil Gaiman connections and the final gag reel

Supernatural might have finally wrapped its 15-season run just last month, but that doesn't mean it wasn't too soon for the show's cast and original creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) to reconnect for a virtual reunion.

And just like many a cast reunion held this year over Zoom, this too was to benefit a worthy cause: raising awareness and money for lawyer (and Supernatural super-fan) Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action, an organization that works to eliminate voter suppression.

The first part of the event saw a bit of a flip on traditional panel events, where-in Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Eric Kripke all directed their questions regarding voter rights and other pressing political issues towards Abrams, who not only took the time to explain key points but also shared how much how The CW series has inspired her in her own life — including regularly calling her niece "idjit," a now-considered term of endearment often directed at Sam and Dean, by their good family friend Bobby.

"There's a moment in Baby, where [Sam and Dean] are having a conversation, about how hard it is to live the life you have to live. But you don't have a choice. You got to do it anyway because... who else is going to do it?," explained Abrams (who is also a big Buffy fan) about what spoke to her about the series. "It was this moment of, 'We've got to stick with this because there are monsters out there. No one else understands it. No one else believes it. And even if it's hard for us, we can't stop.'"

Video of Supernatural Fights On!

After Abrams' exit midway through, the cast and Kripke were joined by some of the show's writers and various other cast members from the series, including Felicia Day, Sebastian Roche, Osric Chau, among others. This prompted a round of trivia directed at both fans and each other, with Kripke revealing that he'd named one of Sam's friends in the show's pilot after one of his own and that the series itself has been inspired by five different works, two of which are Neil Gaiman's novel American Gods and his comic run of Sandman, both properties that have since gotten their own adaptations.

Last but not least, as a parting gift for fans who'd tuned in, the cast presented the series' last ever gag reel, which starts at 1:08:57, in the video (above).

