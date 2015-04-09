Supernatural, Helix alums join Continuum's final season in major roles

Aside from a handful of new additions along the way, the cast of the time-traveling sci-fi series Continuum has remained relatively tight — until now. So, how are things changing in the shortened final season?

It was a long road, filled with some protracted contract negotiations, but the series’ home network of Showcase in Canada (Syfy airs the series in the U.S.) finally cut a deal in December 2014 to bring the show back for a fourth and final season of six episodes. Considering the epic, alt-universe cliffhanger at the end of season three, most fans have been clamoring to know which direction things will head for the end run.

Now we have our first hint. The network has announced four new cast additions for the final season, all of which will comprise a team of future soldiers sent back to the present to battle Keira (Rachel Nichols) and the ongoing changes that have disrupted the timeline. The team includes Kyra Zagorsky (Helix, Soldiers of the Apocalypse), Michael Eklund (Bates Motel, Shattered), Ty Olsson (The 100, Supernatural), Aleks Paunovic (The 100, Arctic Air), Lisa Berry (Xlll: The Series, Nikita) and Garfield Wilson (Almost Human, Arrow).

So, it seems those future soldiers who dropped in during the final moments of season three will definitely be sticking around, and judging by the decent cast list of genre alums, we’d imagine they’ll play a fairly large part in the final arc. It looks like all these competing timelines are getting ready for an epic faceoff.

The series has been a slow boil of time-travel mythology that would make any Terminator: Sarah Connor Chronicles fan proud, and now that they’ve reached the zenith of alt-universe insanity, the final season promises to be bring some of the most ambitious stuff yet. The new season will debut later this year on Showcase and Syfy (Corporate owner of Blastr -Ed.).

Check out the casting additions below



