Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural hubbub stressed out fans, and they're letting the duo know

Jensen Ackles’ announcement that he and his wife Dannell are developing a Supernatural prequel about Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents was a surprise to everyone, including Ackles’ co-star and “brother” for 15 seasons, Jared Padalecki.

Padalecki didn’t take too kindly to finding out about the new show on Twitter, and so he vented his frustration on Twitter as well, saying he was “gutted” by the news.

Supernatural fans — many of whom already had mixed feelings about the prequel — were seemingly thrown into greater distress by the Twitter back-and-forth between the Padalecki and Ackles, who respectively played brothers Sam and Dean on The CW show for well over a decade.

While the two have apparently made up via Twitter, fans are still in a bit of a whirlwind. Yes, they’re glad the actors have talked things out, but they’re also not above scolding them for causing such internet drama in the first place.

“I invite the both of you to think carefully before doing ANYTHING in the public eye," one fan tweeted. "You have to understand that drama might happen ANYTIME & lead to disastrous consequences.”

Check out some fan reactions below:

No word on if or when The Winchesters will make its way out of development and onto The CW. One thing's for sure though, if it does, the prequel series won't have any trouble generating buzz.