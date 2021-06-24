The Winchesters: The CW hunting for post-Supernatural hit with Jensen Ackles-narrated prequel show

Supernatural — The CW's venerable monster hunting series that followed brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles respectively) — ended last year with many tears after 15 seasons.

Those who were sad to see the series end, however, may get another show in the Supernatural universe: The Winchesters, a prequel about Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary.

Deadline is reporting that The CW has greenlit the project for development and that it will be executive produced by Ackles and his wife Danneel’s company, Chaos Machine Productions. Although the prequel will focus on the time before Dean Winchester was born, Ackles will reprise the role as the narrator of the potential show. On the original Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith played older versions of these characters, though it’s likely new actors will take on the roles for the new show.

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’,” Jensen Ackles told Deadline. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

The Winchesters will explore the “epic, untold love story” of how John and Mary met and, presumably, hunted demons, monsters, and ghosts, just like their future adult sons. The show has a script commitment and is also executive produced and written by another Supernatural veteran, Robbie Thompson.

This will be the third Supernatural spin-off attempt, with the first two efforts — Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters — not making it past backdoor pilots on the original series. No news yet on if/when The Winchesters will go into production.