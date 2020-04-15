Surprise Agent Carter crossover revealed for final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

It was recently confirmed that the final season of ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. would be heading back in time for the team’s last big adventure, and now it seems they’ll be bringing at least one fellow MCU alum along for the ride.

Entertainment Weekly has a first look at the final season, which reveals a fan favorite from ABC’s short-lived period-set Marvel series Agent Carter will be back in action to help out LMD Coulson and the gang. Enver Gjokaj’s Agent Daniel Sousa, who was very close to Hayley Atwell’s Agent Carter, will appear in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s seventh season.

He was last seen on Agent Carter serving for the SSR, the precursor to S.H.I.E.L.D. With the final season set back in the 1930s, it makes sense the set-up would be ripe for a crossover of some sort. No details on exactly how his appearance fits into the story, but co-showrunner Jed Whedon teased to EW that with Coulson being such a “fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history” it was an opportunity to allow him to live and breathe in that world for a little while. It'll also explore a bit more of Sousa's history, as well.

“We get to see [Sousa] in a different light," co-showrunner Jeff Bell told EW. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

No word on if we'll actually get to see Peggy herself in S.H.I.E.L.D.'s swan song, but here's hoping.

As for what fans can expect from S.H.I.E.L.D.’s final 13-episode run, the team is headed back in time to try and save reality one last time. The show returns Wednesday, May 27 on ABC. If you’re looking to catch up on Agent Carter, its two-season run is available to stream on Disney+ now.