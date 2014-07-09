Latest Stories

alienisolationcrew.jpg

Surprise! The original cast of Alien is back for the awesome looking Alien: Isolation

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Jul 9, 2014

The crew of the Nostromo are coming back, and we'll all get a chance to play as them.

After the notorious failure of the game Aliens: Colonial Marines, Alien fans are understandably nervous about any further game adaptations. Despite that trepidation, however, there has been a metric ton of hype surrounding the survival horror game Alien: Isolation. And it's been pretty easy to see why. Rather than focusing on a shoot-em-up FPS, development team The Creative Assembly are harkening back to what made Ridley Scott's original film so scary -- the dread of being trapped on a small ship in the emptiness of space with a deadly, unknown creature.

Up until now, we thought we'd only be playing the game from the perspective of Ellen Ripley's daughter, Amanda. But it turns out that if you preorder the game you'll get the chance to play two special DLC missions -- as a member of the crew of the Nostromo.

And the biggest news of all? The actors who made those characters famous are returning too!

The first DLC mission, Crew Expendable, will apparently take place right after Brett's death, while the second mission, Last Survivor, will have players acting out Ripley's experience escape to the Narcissus shuttle.

Sigourney Weaver will be returning as will Tom Skerritt, Yaphet Kotto and Veronica Cartwright.

So basically, if you weren't excited for Alien: Isolation, you really should be now. The title is currently set to hit store shelves on Oct. 7.

(via Comic Book Movie)

