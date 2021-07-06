SYFY welcomes you to SurrealEstate's Roman Agency: Selling the hell out of your house

Whether you’ve got a demon in your closet or a pesky poltergeist running amok in your kitchen, the Roman Agency has the tools and know-how you need to sell your problem house or find you the home you’ve always wanted.

SYFY’s SurrealEstate, premiering on Friday, July 16 at 10 p.m. ET, follows the haunted-house adventures of Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), founder of the Roman Agency real estate group, and his crack team of experts. Together, they work to rid homes of their more unsavory supernatural elements. In the above video, Rozon’s Roman explains what makes this agency so special.

“We know the world of real estate can be filled with all kinds of horrors,” he says. “That’s why we always go above and beyond for our clients. And we never leave any unfinished business.”

And if you don’t believe our buddy Luke? Just take it from the newest member of the team and agent extraordinaire, Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy).

“At the Roman Agency, you’re one of the family, and we’ll go to hell and back for you any time of day,” she explains.

To find out more about the Roman Agency’s exploits, watch the above advertisement and tune into SurrealEstate when it premieres on July 16 at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY.