'SurrealEstate' takes out a spooky mortgage with Tim Rozon in first teaser for new SYFY series

SYFY's in the market for a new house ... preferably one filled with ghosts. In the rainy teaser trailer for the network's upcoming new scripted series, SurrealEstate, Tim Rozon hits the scene as Roman, a broker who specializes in domiciles inhabited by spirits. Aided by a motley crew of supernatural experts, Roman takes on seemingly hopeless cases: haunted and possessed homes that scare potential buyers away. "Researching, investigating and 'fixing' the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own," teases the show's official synopsis.

Watch the trailer below (and see if you can spot an homage to The Exorcist):

Video of SurrealEstate | Season Premiere Teaser | SYFY

Co-produced with Blue Ice Pictures, the 10-episode series comes from the mind of creator and showrunner/executive producer George R. Olson. Lance Samuels (The Indian Detective), Daniel Iron (Ginny & Georgia), Armand Leo (The Detail), and Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie) also serve as executive producers. SYFY greenlit the project in March of last year.

The show also serves as a Schitt's Creek reunion of sorts, as Rozon is set to star opposite fellow Creek alum Sarah Levy. The rest of the cast includes: Adam Korson (Teachers), Maurice Dean Wint (Diggstown), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms). In addition, Melanie Scrofano — Rozon and Basley's co-star from SYFY's Wynonna Earp — directed two episodes and will appear as a guest star in one of them.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself to not drop the ball, and to do justice to the show because it was Tim's show and I didn't want to let him down," Scrofano recently said during an interview with SYFY WIRE. "I took it very seriously and I shortened my life expectancy by 10 years on that one, the amount of stress I put on myself. But it's also incredible! The performances are amazing and it's beautifully shot and beautifully acted, and I'm so proud to have been a part of it."

Check out these first-look images:

Credit: SYFY

Credit: SYFY

Credit: SYFY

Scrofano's fellow directors include Esterhazy, Paul Fox (Schitt's Creek), and Paolo Barzman (Wynonna Earp).

Production on SurrealEstate kicked off last September in Newfoundland, Canada, and the show premieres on SYFY this summer.