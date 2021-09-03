'SurrealEstate' stars Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy exorcise your spookiest fan questions

Ding dong! Who is it? Oh, hello! Come on in, make yourself comfortable. Don't mind the floating furniture or bleeding walls. Honey, come downstairs! SurrealEstate stars Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy are here to answer fan questions about the hit SYFY series.

According to Rozon — who plays haunted house expert Luke Roman — you should really stock up on night-lights and an extra pair of pants before the season finale in a couple of weeks. When asked about the "spookiest scene" he filmed for the show, Rozon answered with a terrifying tease of the final episode. "I don't want to give too much away, but it took place in the Megan Donovan house with two other characters that may or may not be of the ghost variety. Anyway... it was spooky!"

Levy, who portrays the character of Susan Ireland also said her spooky standout arrives in the finale.

"We're walking through a tunnel and we are turning a corner and a ghost/goblin/haunted spirit thing — whatever you wanna call it — pops out at us. There was really a guy who was up in the rafters on top of our set," she recalled. "[He] was fully dressed up in makeup and blood and looked like a ghost and had this crazy set of teeth. [He] actually popped down right in front of us, so every time we turned the corner, this thing would happen. I don't like haunted houses, I don't like scary movies, I don't like things that pop out at me. So, this was like a torturous scene to film because, without fail, it was a real, true scream that I did every time."

Watch the rest of the interview below.

Episode 8 ("Baba O'Reilly") of SurrealEstate's debut season premieres on SYFY tonight, Friday, Sep. 3, at 10 p.m. EST.