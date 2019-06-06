Swamp Thing canceled days after Season 1 premiere on DC Universe

Looks like Alec Holland and his mucky counterpart are sinking back into the bayou. SYFY WIRE has confirmed that DC Universe is not picking up Swamp Thing for another season.

This development comes just days after Season 1 premiered on the superhero subscription streaming service, with reviews for the show skewing fairly positive. Produced by James Wan (Aquaman), the horror-heavy series is about scientist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who, after a biological accident, turns into a green-skinned and red-eyed behemoth of the bayou (played by Derek Mears).

Based on the comic book character created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the series hit a snag weeks before its debut when news broke that production stalled three episodes early, with the writers trying to wrap things up within 10 episodes instead of 13. This has led to speculation that budgeting may have been an issue: It could simply be too darned expensive to make.

In the end, co-showrunner Mark Verheiden had to assure the public about the episode cuts, saying: "You’ll see a lot of what we planned,”

“Some of it would have been surprises regardless. It is an origin story. It is about the character Swamp Thing coming to terms with himself and it’s a love story about Abby figuring out how they can fit together in that world. So look forward to seeing that relationship bloom, change and be tested and challenged, all sorts of stuff like that in Season 1.”

With the main story revolving around an investigator sussing out why a small town is being poisoned, Swamp Thing co-stars Crystal Reed, Kevin Durand, Virginia Madsen, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Will Patton, Leonardo Nam, Jennifer Beals, and Ian Ziering.

Episode 2 of the first season ("Worlds Apart") premieres tomorrow, June 7.