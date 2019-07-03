Swamp Thing's canceled future could've included werewolves and vampires

DC’s dearly-departed Swamp Thing series left many fans feeling blindsided by its cancellation and even left showrunner Gary Dauberman feeling shocked. While speaking with SYFY WIRE last week, Dauberman lamented that losing the show after one episode felt like a “gut punch,” and that’s not even considering the myriad exciting elements they’d planned for the DC Universe horror. Dauberman recently opened up about some of the supernatural baddies that were going to populate the swamp...if only DC had given them the chance.

With a possible Justice League Dark spin-off in contention, there were also plans for Swamp Thing to get way, way more monstrous. And we mean that in the classic, Universal sense. Speaking with Gamespot, Dauberman explained that the next entries for Swampy were going to be even pulpier, shorter snippets of scares.

"I was looking forward to telling a couple more self-contained stories, not self-contained itself, but like three arc stories too, coupled within the larger [mysteries]," Dauberman said. "Like a season-long mystery or engine, but also be able to explore some of those dark corners of the swamp where you get those, where it almost feels like a little bit like an anthology."

Those anthological components mean introducing plenty of creatures to populate the swamp — namely werewolves and vampires. While Dauberman didn’t get into to many lycanthropic specifics, he mourned a future where they’re not even a possibility. “We could have done so much that I'm sad that we're not going to be able to get to do in this incarnation, you know," he said. These two monster varieties weren't uncommon in the comics, but now they won't be getting their due on screen. The bloodsuckers of Rosewood won’t be showing up, nor will the Scottish werewolves haunting the comic’s moors.

It’s utterly tragic. Can you just imagine how cool it would be to see Swamp Thing’s version of the An American Werewolf in London transformation? Swamp Thing airs its sixth episode on July 5.