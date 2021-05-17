'Sweet Tooth' seeks out a hybrid refuge with a ton of new footage in official trailer for upcoming Netflix series

It may be awhile before we see Marvel's vast collection of mutants make their way into the MCU, but that's fine. Netflix is here to fill that X-Men-y niche for the time being with the official trailer for Sweet Tooth. Filled with a ton of new footage we didn't see in the first teaser that dropped in late April, the three-minute video lays out a post-apocalyptic world in which human/animal hybrids are hunted down by the survivors of a deadly pandemic.

Protected by a mysterious loner named Tommy Jepperd (Game of Thrones' Nonso Anozie), boy/deer hybrid Gus (Beautiful Boy's Christian Convery) sets out across what's left of the United States in order to seek out a refuge for people like him. Along the way, Tommy and Gus discover both friends and foes, while learning the true meaning of the word "home." Based on Jeff Lemire's critically acclaimed DC comic of the same name, Sweet Tooth hails from producers Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey. "I just hope people have the experience that we get to have with our kids, where we cuddle up on the couch and all watch it together," the latter said in a recent featurette.

Watch the latest trailer (set an epic cover of Duran Duran's "Ordinary World") now:

Video of Sweet Tooth | Official Trailer | Netflix

"When the darkness comes, you always have this hope with Gus," Lemired explained in the above mentioned featurette. "There really are stories of hope in the midst of darkness and I think those are the stories we need more than ever now."

Showrun by Beth Schwartz (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow) and Jim Mickle (In the Shadow of the Moon), the project also stars Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh),Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden), Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), Will Forte (Father), and James Brolin (Narrator).

Directed by Mickle, all eight episodes of Sweet Tooth journey onto Netflix Friday, June 4.