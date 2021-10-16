Sweet Tooth star Christian Convery answers fan questions at DC Fandome ahead of Season 2

Last time we saw Gus, the deer-boy hybrid on the post-apocalyptic adventure series Sweet Tooth, he had been captured by the Last Men and detained with the other hybrids while Tommy (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee (Dania Ramirez) were looking for a way to rescue them. Now that we know we're getting a second season, we don't have to wait too long to find out those poor adorable hybrids' fate.

In anticipation of the popular Netflix series' upcoming sophomore season, Christian Convery, who plays Gus, stopped by DC FanDome to answer fan questions. In the video, Convery talks about shooting in New Zealand ("the nature is so spectacular and extravagant"), his favorite DC heroes, animatronic ears, and what he hopes for Gus and his fellow hybrids in Season 2.

Check out the video below:

Video of SWEET TOOTH Star Christian Convery Answers Fan Questions #DCFanDome

Fun fact: the ears are attached to a skullcap attached to a rig controlled by a puppeteer via remote control. And, yes: he ate a lot of candy while filming (but he's not complaining).

But one thing Convery unfortunately doesn’t reveal? The release date for Season 2. Guess we’ll just have to consume more candy and drink some more maple syrup ("sipping syrup," as we like to call it here at SYFY WIRE) while we wait.

Based on the comic by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth will return for eight hour-long episodes for Season 2. The first season is currently available to stream on Netflix.