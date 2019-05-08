Latest Stories

Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Swing! 22 Days of Marvel BONUS: Breaking down the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

SYFY WIRE Staff
May 8, 2019

Starting April 5, SYFY WIRE celebrated the release of Avengers: Endgame with a new limited-series podcast: 22 Days of Marvel. Each day leading up to the premiere of Endgame, we revisited a different movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the plot, calling out the best scenes and dialogue, and, most importantly, tracking all the connections and what they mean for Endgame.

22 Days of Marvel also made for the perfect way for you to get to know your friendly neighborhood SYFY WIRE staff, as the podcast featured an ever-rotating roster of our writers, editors, on-air personalities... and our own personal go-to A.I.

And now, we've come back from the snap to break down the latest trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which opens in theaters on July 2! We tackle the implications of an MCU multiverse and question whether or not we can actually trust Mysterio (PROBABLY NOT).

Listen below!

