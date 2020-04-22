Sydney Bristow's 10 best Alias disguises

A good spy can adapt to any scenario, right down to the perfect outfit. The ability to blend in is an essential espionage skill, but fictional agents also have a habit of standing out when the operation requires it. Spies have long held a sartorial fascination, which is why every decade has several standout characters who captured the audience's imagination. From the high-glamour kitsch styling of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. remake to the kick-ass couture of the late ‘80s-set Atomic Blonde, the last decade has offered up a variety of takes on the 20th-century spy. On television, The Americans delivered sensible government employee wigs and honey trap distractions leaning into realism over the fantasy of a covert closet in its depiction of '80s Cold War tension.

Nearly 20 years ago, Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner) was a grad student with more than regular essay deadlines and midterms to contend with. She worked as a top-secret agent for what she thought was a black-ops division of the CIA, though in the pilot she discovers she is instead part of a larger rogue alliance intent on domination. Much like its protagonist, Alias juggled several different threads at once, from mythological tales promising eternal life to old battles between nations, as well as a nefarious global organization.

Credit: Byron J. Cohen/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Creator J.J. Abrams took a page from Bond, Man From U.N.C.L.E., and The Avengers (the 1960s bowler-hat-wearing kind, not the MCU) and put a contemporary twist on a familiar format. A big part of the success of Alias is Jennifer Garner, who possesses a potent combination of charm and ass-kicking skills; she could play alluring, vulnerable, and intelligent. Basically, she made the perfect spy. In her day-to-day work look, sensible pantsuits reigned; at home, she was girl-next-door wholesome; while out on the job, she could be whatever they needed her to be.

A heightened spy landscape took Sydney across the globe, which embraced disguises of all kinds of women, from scientists to party girls (so many black-market deals and secret labs took place within a nightclub setting). Slightly campy or kitsch in sartorial tone, she found herself dressed as maids, cabaret singers, and techno goths wearing an array of wigs, sheer shirts, and short skirts.

Sometimes a spy is required to go undetected, but in the world of Alias, drawing focus is often vital to the success of a dangerous mission. The costume design is a big part of this, so here are the 10 best looks from across five seasons (and over 100 episodes) of covert dress-up shenanigans.