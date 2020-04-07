SYFY to unleash Battlestar Galactica & Xena marathons hosted by Tricia Helfer & Lucy Lawless

Looking for your next isolation binge? How about riding out the remainder of quarantine with every single episode of Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess? Come on, you know you want to...

SYFY announced today that it would be airing marathons of each series throughout the month of April. Not only that, but they'll be hosted by Tricia Helfer (Number Six) and Lucy Lawless (Xena herself), respectively. And make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a slew of custom content and a number of surprise guest appearances.

Starting Monday, April 20, the network will commence a nonstop, three-day marathon of Battlestar Galactica. That includes the two-part miniseries, all four seasons (76 episodes), and the two movies Razor and The Plan. Should you wish to stream all of this, the complete series is available for digital access through SYFY.com or NBCU’s OneApp.

Credit: Sci Fi Channel

For even more supplemental content, you can turn to SYFY WIRE's official BSG podcast hosted by Helfer and Marc Bernardin. A bonus episode of the podcast will drop on the 20th and feature a cast reunion that includes Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma, and more. It'll also feature a live-reading of the pilot episode, "33."

Over in ancient Greece, the Xena marathon will mark the first time that SYFY has ever aired the iconic fantasy series. We'll be throwing it back to the mid-'90s starting Thursday, April 16.

Credit: Universal

Episodes are set to air in the mornings and afternoons of every #ThrowbackThursday, as Lawless provides wrap-ups (presented by SYFY Fangrrls) for all six seasons. Should you wish to get a head start, you can now stream the full series through SYFY.com or NBCU’s OneApp.