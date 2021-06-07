SYFY's 'The Pride of Chucky Marathon' is coming to celebrate Pride Month and scare you silly

To celebrate the beginning of Pride Month, SYFY will be airing a murder of Child’s Play movies all day on Wednesday, June 9, starting at 8 a.m. EST. The marathon will call attention to the well-loved horror series’ LGBTQ+ elements and serve up some summer scares at the same time.

All of this arrives ahead of SYFY and USA’s upcoming Chucky television series, which premieres this fall with Child’s Play mastermind Don Mancini at the helm.

In his announcement of the marathon on Twitter, Mancini posted a SYFY-exclusive video in which he explains how the series has transformed over the years into a LGBTQ+-friendly space.

“Starting with Bride of Chucky, I started to deliberately inject some LGBTQ elements into the franchise,” he says. “As a gay guy, it’s something that’s increasingly important to me.” Mancini is, of course, referring to the addition of Chucky and Tiffany's gender-fluid child Glen, voiced by Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).

Longtime series star Jennifer Tilly, who voices fan-favorite character Tiffany, agrees with Mancini's sentiment, saying, “I think a lot of the Chucky movies have been very gay friendly.”

In 2017, Cult of Chucky added another LGBTQ+ character with Zak Santiago's Nurse Carlos, who identifies as gay.

Check out the full video below:

For your convenience, here’s the schedule (or you could check SYFY’s handy on-air schedule as well):

8 a.m. EST – Child’s Play 2

9:58 a.m. EST – Child’s Play 3

12 p.m. EST – Bride of Chucky

2:02 p.m. EST – Seed of Chucky

4 p.m. EST – Curse of Chucky

6 p.m. EST – Cult of Chucky

8 p.m. EST – Child’s Play 2

9:58 p.m. EST – Child’s Play 3

12 a.m. EST – Bride of Chucky

2:02 a.m. EST – Seed of Chucky

That’s more than enough murder and mayhem to get you excited for the upcoming series, which will see the titular doll possessed by the soul of a serial killer turn up in an idyllic small town to wreak havoc on its unsuspecting citizens.

SYFY’s The Pride of Chucky Marathon starts Wednesday, June 9, at 8 a.m. EST and runs all day. SYFY and USA’s Chucky premieres this fall.