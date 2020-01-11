SYFY is heading to Neverland for 'The League of Pan' limited series

The adventures of Peter Pan and his exciting Neverland exploits will continue in The League of Pan, an upcoming limited series from UCP and writer/producer Brian McCauley Johnson (The Bridge).

Following Wendy and The Lost Boys, the show "picks up with the fabled characters after ten years on the mainland," according to the official press release. "Now grown up and estranged," the group "must return to Neverland to face a new evil that threatens the very existence of the magical place they once called home, reigniting bitter rivalries and unearthing twisted secrets from their past. The fantastical series explores the painful truths of growing up and the realization that 'going home' is never quite as simple as you think."

This announcement comes just hours after SYFY confirmed that it had placed a straight-to-series order for Don Mancini's live-action Chucky series.

“The stories of Peter Pan, The Lost Boys and the Darlings have provided us with epic tales of gallantries and escapism for generations,” said Bill McGoldrick, President, Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer in a statement. “Now, SYFY is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you’ve never see them before.”

Some notable live-action adaptations of J.M. Barrie's iconic characters have been 1991's Hook (see the two images above) from Steven Spielberg, 2011's Neverland (another Pan-inspired limited series that aired on SYFY) from Nick Willing, and 2015's Pan from Joe Wright.

The Leage of Pan joins SYFY's ever-growing list of scripted originals that include: Resident Alien, Vagrant Queen, The Magicians, Wynonna Earp, and Van Helsing.

(SYFY and SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal.)