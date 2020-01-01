SYFY FANGRRLS' favorite comics of the decade

Comics have played a significant role in the nerdverse, and pop culture as we know it, for a long time — almost 200 years, in fact. With that in mind, a decade doesn't really seem like a huge chunk of time in comparison, but the truth is that the comics that have carved out a unique niche for themselves in the past 10 years are doing more and more to further a medium that has already made great strides in storytelling.

It would be impossible for us to list every single comic that has excited us, moved us, shaped who we are and who we want to be as creators, and given us hope for what lies ahead — but based on the last 10 years, the future of comics is a bright one and we can't wait to read whatever the next decade has in store. Here are Team SYFY FANGRRLS' picks for favorite comics of the 2010s.