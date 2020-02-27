Latest Stories

The Tale of the Three Brothers
Tag: Movies
Harry Potter stars reunite to narrate magical 'Tales of Beedle The Bard' for Audible
Zarude Pokemon Sword & Shield
Tag: Movies
Pokemon Day 2020: A new 'legendary'; Greninja wins most popular; and more
The Batmobile used in Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Tag: Movies
Holy hot wheels! Russian police impound Batmobile replica that’s too much car for Moscow streets
A Quiet Place Part II
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: A Quiet Place Part II sneaks toward $60M debut; Witches in the Woods, Tales from the Loop trailers
FWOG_3000x3000
More info i
Credit: SYFY FANGRRLS
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast

SYFY FANGRRLS presents all new episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre

Presenters
Default contributor image
Fangrrls
Feb 27, 2020

For the better part of the last decade, science fiction has really evolved from a niche genre into a mainstream staple. And while many people are familiar with the so-called fathers and grandfathers of genre, the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until now.

We are proud to present the second year of SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre, a limited-series podcast during Women's History Month where we tell the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

Listen to the trailer below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to catch up on our previous episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre and its spooky sister Forgotten Women of Horror, and enjoy amazing new stories in your feed all month.

 

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Forgotten Women of Genre
Tag: Women's History
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
I Am Not Okay With This Premiere - Sophia Lillis and Sofia Bryant What the stars of I Am Not Okay With This are FANGRRLING over right now
Black Panther Dora Milaje There is no Black Panther or Wakanda without the Dora Milaje
Legend of Zelda Majoras Mask Link Dancing hero Chosen One of the Day: Link’s creepy dancing soul in Majora’s Mask

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker