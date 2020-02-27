SYFY FANGRRLS presents all new episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre

For the better part of the last decade, science fiction has really evolved from a niche genre into a mainstream staple. And while many people are familiar with the so-called fathers and grandfathers of genre, the women who have been instrumental in creating and shaping the nerdverse have largely gone unrecognized. Until now.

We are proud to present the second year of SYFY FANGRRLS' Forgotten Women of Genre, a limited-series podcast during Women's History Month where we tell the stories of the women who helped some of the most famous fantasy worlds become a reality.

Listen to the trailer below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to catch up on our previous episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre and its spooky sister Forgotten Women of Horror, and enjoy amazing new stories in your feed all month.