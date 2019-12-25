SYFY FANGRRLS' ultimate holiday movie playlist

Up until its Blu-Ray release last year, and this year’s news of a possible remake movie with music by Bret McKenzie, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas was the epitome of a cult classic. I was more likely to get a confused stare or arched eyebrow than a nod of appreciation when I’d list it as my absolute favorite Christmas special. The special has a strange following for sure, give the way it bounced around from network to network across the ‘70s, ‘80s, & ‘90s. You may have found it on Canada’s CBC or on HBO, ABC, or even Nickelodeon. Depending on the current copyright ownership of the Muppet characters, it may or may not have included narration by Kermit the Frog. But what always could be found is an overwhelmingly pleasant little trip down a river full of animals, with a mother and son otter engaging in their own version of the classic Gift of the Magi story. As a child, I was into it for the fun Jim Henson puppets and things like the goofy jug band songs and the idiosyncratic existence of a hard rock band in an otherwise depression-era setting. As an adult, and having recently lost my father very close to this holiday season, the special lingers in a very different way. Despite the fun elements, it’s a pretty sad, downer of a story. Emmet and his mother, have almost nothing and are just trying to scrape by some semblance of happiness for the other during Christmas, remembering the joy of the holidays before his father’s death. Suddenly this strange little special from before I was born feels like it was made for me this year. I need it now more than I ever have. It’s a somber, quiet little Christmas story. There’s no Santa Claus to be found. No magic at all aside from the anthropomorphic animal puppets. But there’s a warmth and love to it that resonate deeply in the wake of a profound loss, a sense of the importance of togetherness that comes with the best parts of a holiday. A sense of how continuing on the traditions that our loved ones hold dear is how we keep them with us. So while I have to wipe away a lot more tears during “When the River Meets the Sea” than I ever have before, it remains my favorite Christmas special ever. - Riley Silverman