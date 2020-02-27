SYFY celebrates Women’s History Month with FANGRRLS-powered programming slate

With Women’s History Month right around the corner, the future of genre — and SYFY — is female. Throughout March, SYFY, SYFY WIRE, and SYFY FANGRRLS are going all-in on the women who have made sci-fi, fantasy, and horror into the beloved, fandom-worthy genres they are today.

March will see the launch of the “We Are Her(oes)” campaign that will permeate the network, the site, and more as female-focused original programming, podcasts, marathons, and stunts dominate every facet of SYFY. Not only will fans get tons of girl power in the coming weeks, but in addition, SYFY has committed to growing FANGRRLS over the course of 2020 and beyond. That means more videos, podcasts, and stories by and for women and non-binary voices.

Some of this includes the second season of the “Forgotten Women of Genre” podcast (20 new episodes throughout March), Wynonna Earp marathons (March 6, March 20, and March 27), a movie marathon focused entirely on female heroes (March 8), the premiere of Vagrant Queen (March 27), and original documentary 20 Women to Watch in 2020 (March 27).

Video of Man-sel In Distress Movie Marathon | SYFY

And keep an eye out for some animation (both from FANGRRLS and from fans themselves) sneaking onto SYFY all throughout the month — some of which highlight unsung female creators in genre. Here at SYFY WIRE, fans can expect new curated film lists from the FANGRRLS team and notable female creators as writers break down their personal love of all things genre.

“Fandom is about coming together to rally around our passions, no matter who you are,” said Sandy Deane, Senior Vice President, SYFY WIRE, who also oversees SYFY FANGRRLS. “At SYFY, we celebrate women every day, but this month we’re going all out to honor those trailblazers who’ve influenced genre, storytelling, fandom, and the creative arts in inspiring ways. We want to change the narrative around female fandom and give women a platform to celebrate their passions and join the conversation — not just this March, but all year long.”

The fun kicks off in March.