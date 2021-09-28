SYFY sets terrifying October with Chucky, Day of the Dead, Slumber Party Massacre & more Halloween horrors

Halloween season is close upon us and oh — the horror! For lovers of all things creepy, crawly, slash-y, slimy, spooky, scary, and of course just plain gory, SYFY Halloween is the place to be throughout the entire month of October, with blood-curdling TV premieres and a healthy daily dose of unholy horror that's set to last the whole month long.

In addition to a chillingly constant rotation of terrifying thrillers that runs right up to Halloween, SYFY is also gearing up to give small-screen birth to three original new horror projects — none bigger, naturally, than the hugely anticipated series premiere of Chucky on Oct. 12, who’s already getting dolled up for his triumphant TV date from Child’s Play franchise creator Don Mancini. Voiced by original Child’s Play movie veteran Brad Dourif, our favorite pint-sized terror has never looked (or sounded) so hungry…though we don’t think it’s candy he’ll be craving.

Check out SYFY's spine-tingling terror reel, which touches on only some of the gruesome good stuff thats coming to SYFY Halloween next month:

Video of SYFY Halloween Sizzle SYFY Halloween Sizzle | SYFY on YouTube

From Freddy Krueger to Voldemort to The Mask and much more, such a sinister sensory overload is almost too much malevolence to absorb in only 31 days. But classic horror hits are only part of SYFY Halloween, because the network is also taking advantage of the spooky season to debut its new trio of terror projects.

On top of Chucky, October’s also the month when we’ll be getting the dark debut of Day of the Dead, SYFY’s new series based on George A. Romero’s zombie movie classic. Following a group of strangers desperate to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion, the ode to Romero’s big-screen fright fest “reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart,” the network teases.

Then there’s the world television premiere of Slumber Party Massacre (check out a first look here), the SYFY original that takes the camp-horror vibes of Roger Corman’s 1982 original film and pushes it to a whole new level. Get ready to shout at the screen as our hapless victims fall prey to every scary-movie no-no in the book (and then some), with generous gobs of gore as your well-deserved reward.

Chucky makes its series premiere on Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET, with Day of the Dead close behind at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 15. Slumber Party Massacre comes creeping along the very next day with an Oct. 16 premiere at 9 p.m. ET…and be sure to check local listings for everything else that’s in store as SYFY Halloween kicks off starting Oct. 1 — all to scare up an entire month of murderous small-screen fun.