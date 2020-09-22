SYFY orders holiday-themed 'The Pole' starring Bobby Moynihan and Jillian Bell for TZGZ block

SYFY's TZGZ animation lineup just got a bit more jolly with a six-episode order for The Pole, a holiday-themed comedy series featuring the voice talents of Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) and Jillian Bell (Bill & Ted Face the Music). In addition, Nicole Byer has been added as a regular cast member, while SungWon Cho, Colin Jost, Tim Simons, and Sasheer Zamata have boarded the project — whose title refers to Santa Claus's home of the North Pole — as recurring characters.

Moynihan leads the cast as "Saint" Nick, who finds himself embroiled in a not-so-merry scandal. Whats follows is an all-out power struggle for "the Red Suit." While Nick (the 20th person to serve as Santa) struggles with the age-old battle between naughty and nice, his wife, Gretchen (Bell), works to keep "the political machine that is toy production" on schedule. Not so easy when you have to put up with head elf Matilda (Byer) and political activist Helenor (Zamata). As if that weren't enough, Nick and Gretchen are also raising two sons, "Nick’s mini-me Harry (Cho) and the crown prince, Jack (Simons)." Jack is next in line to wear the Red Suit, but has a major rebranding in mind. And finally, Weekend Update's Jost rightly takes up the post of Cocoa, the host of the North Pole's network news program: Morning Cocoa.

Credit: SYFY

Animated by Yeti Farm Creative (Hotel Transylvania: The Series Season 2), the quarter-hour series is created, executive-produced, and showrun by Future Man writers Matthew Bass (Future Man) and Theodore Bressman. Mark Gordon (Ray Donovan), Frank Saperstein (Ren & Stimpy), and Jay Surridge (of Yeti Farm) are on board as executive producers as well.

The Pole is expected to land on the rooftop of SYFY in 2021. TZGZ airs every Saturday at midnight.