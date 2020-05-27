SYFY celebrates Pride with LGBTQ programming slate, from Wynonna Earp to Xena

After going big on Women's History Month back in February, SYFY is continuing to celebrate the inclusive side of fandom by partnering with LGBTQ+ advocacy organization GLADD to bring tons of queer content this June. The National Pride Month celebrations include marathons, celebrity guest spots, and plenty of LGBTQ content coming from the SYFY FANGRRLS.

Parades might be an iffy proposition during this particular summer, but staying indoors isn't going to stifle Pride this year. Being a queer, socially distanced couch potato is downright relatable representation in 2020.

Video of SYFY Pride Anthem | SYFY

That's why GLAAD is helping SYFY with PSAs featuring resource and donation links throughout the summer, and helping host virtual events. But the SYFY shows fans love are also leaning hard into their queer elements.

Wynonna Earp, for example, will celebrate #WayHaught every week, playing themed marathons all about the relationship between Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) each Wednesday in June:

Video of SYFY&#039;s Wynonna Earp #WayHaught | SYFY

Fans will also get Xena: Warrior Princess marathons (iconic) on Thursdays, and stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor might even pop in for a spot or two along the way:

Video of SYFY&#039;s Xena: Warrior Princess #TBT | SYFY

Oh, and let's not forget the all-female creative team behind Vagrant Queen will bring fans its S1 finale on June 4:

Video of SYFY&#039;s Vagrant Queen Season Finale | SYFY

“During a time when many Pride events have been cancelled, SYFY and USA are offering viewers a place to celebrate and feel celebrated with specialty content in honor of National Pride Month,” SYFY president Chris McCumber said in a release. “We are so grateful for GLAAD’s partnership and advocacy towards positive representation, and look forward to joining together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout June.”

Some of that celebration, as fans may have already guessed, will take place in between the marathons, episodes, and movies. With tons of fan-made testimonials, trivia, and education about queer creators, SYFY is making this Pride Month one to remember. SYFY FANGRRLS is doing their part too, with recommendations, the queer-focused “Strong Female Characters: Uncoded” podcast, and tons of specialized articles (plus, how can you not love a game titled "Reboot, Remake it Gay You Cowards, Ruin"?).

“SYFY and USA each have long histories of sharing LGBTQ stories that entertain, enlighten, and inspire and this Pride month will bring empowering content and series to fans all over,” GLAAD Chief Communications Officer Rich Ferraro said in a statement. “During a Pride month when many LGBTQ community members will not be able to gather in-person, LGBTQ visibility matters more than ever and SYFY and USA’s content will help to ensure the spirit of Pride still shines bright.”

Everything gets a lot more colorful starting in June.