Earth to Tudyk! SYFY renews Resident Alien for a second season

Good news, Earthlings! SYFY’s Resident Alien will officially return for a second season, the network confirmed Wednesday.

“With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony — a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great,” Lisa Katz, SYFY’s president of scripted content, said in a statement. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

"Alright! time to make the doughnuts," Tudyk wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

Resident Alien — starring Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) as the unforgettable titular character masquerading as town doctor Harry Vanderspeigle — was the most-watched new cable drama in the last year and SYFY’s highest-rated new drama in more than six years. The pilot alone (directed and executive-produced by Wedding Crashers’ David Dobkin) attracted over 9 million viewers across all platforms. Episode 2 saw an increase of 581,000 audience members — the biggest uptick for a cable drama launch since 2014.

The show, which follows the misadventures of a socially inept visitor from beyond the stars, is based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV serve as executive producers alongside showrunner, Chris Sheridan.

The cast also includes Sara Tomko (“Asta Twelvetrees”), Alice Wetterlund (“D’Arcy Bloom), Corey Reynolds (“Sheriff Mike Thompson”), Elizabeth Bowen (“Deputy Liv Baker”), Levi Fiehler (“Mayor Ben Hawthorne”), Meredith Garretson (“Kate Hawthorne”), Judah Prehn (“Max Hawthorne”), Gary Farmer (“Dan Twelvetrees”), Kaylayla Raine (“Jay”), Alex Barima (“David Logan”), Mandell Maughan (“Lisa Casper”), Elvy Yost ("Isabelle"), Jenna Lamia ("Judy"), and Ben Cotton ("Jimmy"). Terminator vet Linda Hamilton rounds out the cast as General McCallister, a military leader trying to get her hands on the alien for scientific study.

Only three episodes of Season 1 remain. Episode 8 airs on SYFY tonight at 10 p.m. EST. Episodes 9 and 10 will premiere on March 24 and 31, respectively. The first three episodes are currently available to stream on Peacock, with new episodes arriving on Fridays.