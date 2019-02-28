Latest Stories

Spock ethan peck star trek discovery
Star Trek: Discovery's Ethan Peck explains why his new take on Spock is classic Spock
talosian star trek
Why Star Trek: Discovery going to back to Talos IV is totally nuts and utterly classic
Patton Oswalt
WIRE Buzz: Patton Oswalt voicing M.O.D.O.K.; Critters are back; more
Lupita Nyong o via Getty Images | Gilbert Carrasquillo 2019
Lupita Nyong’o close to joining star-studded Bond 25 cast: Report
Alan Tudyk

SYFY picks up Resident Alien series based on Dark Horse comic

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Feb 28, 2019

The Dark Horse comic book Resident Alien will officially be coming to SYFY. It was announced today that the network has ordered the series, which will star genre favorite Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as an alien who crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor named Harry Vanderspiegle, only to face the moral quandary of whether human beings are actually worth saving.

Described as a "twisted and comedic fish-out-of-water story," the show is adapted from the comics by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The pilot was directed and executive-produced by David Dobkin (Into the Badlands), while Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), Mike Richardson (Hellboy), and Keith Goldberg (The Legend of Tarzan) of Dark Horse Entertainment are also executive producers, along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV.

The pilot for the series was commissioned last year. The show is part of a new wave of series that SYFY is developing for 2019 and beyond, alongside a series based on everyone's favorite murderous doll, Chucky, and others. Resident Alien will join a roster that includes Deadly ClassThe MagiciansHappyVan Helsing, and more.

As for Tudyk, the well-liked actor's genre credentials are solid gold, with Firefly, its spin-off movie FireflyTucker and Dale vs. EvilBig Hero 6Con ManRogue One, and Doom Patrol to his name. 

In addition to Tudyk, the show will star Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund (People of Earth), and Levi Fiehler (Mars). Production is slated to begin this summer in Vancouver, with a premiere date yet to be unveiled.

con-man-sdcc-syfy.JPG
Krpyton Seg SYFY.JPG
Childs Play remake via official YouTube 2019
Chucky Child's Play
