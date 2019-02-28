SYFY picks up Resident Alien series based on Dark Horse comic

The Dark Horse comic book Resident Alien will officially be coming to SYFY. It was announced today that the network has ordered the series, which will star genre favorite Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as an alien who crash-lands on Earth and assumes the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor named Harry Vanderspiegle, only to face the moral quandary of whether human beings are actually worth saving.

Described as a "twisted and comedic fish-out-of-water story," the show is adapted from the comics by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The pilot was directed and executive-produced by David Dobkin (Into the Badlands), while Chris Sheridan (Family Guy), Mike Richardson (Hellboy), and Keith Goldberg (The Legend of Tarzan) of Dark Horse Entertainment are also executive producers, along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV.

The pilot for the series was commissioned last year. The show is part of a new wave of series that SYFY is developing for 2019 and beyond, alongside a series based on everyone's favorite murderous doll, Chucky, and others. Resident Alien will join a roster that includes Deadly Class, The Magicians, Happy, Van Helsing, and more.

As for Tudyk, the well-liked actor's genre credentials are solid gold, with Firefly, its spin-off movie Firefly, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, Big Hero 6, Con Man, Rogue One, and Doom Patrol to his name.

In addition to Tudyk, the show will star Sara Tomko (Once Upon A Time), Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund (People of Earth), and Levi Fiehler (Mars). Production is slated to begin this summer in Vancouver, with a premiere date yet to be unveiled.