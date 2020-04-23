SYFY's TZGZ animation block expands with 3 new series and 2 pilots

Those paying attention when watching SYFY late into the night have noticed the weekly hour-and-a-half of animated madness that's been airing since November. Now, the network has invested in TZGZ and bolstered its lineup with originals that are either completely new or are getting in-house follow-ups to first seasons. Two original shows, one acquired show, and a pair of new pilots. Better call off those Saturday plans.

Deadline first reported the news, which brings plenty of variety to a block that's already been filled with licensed animated goodies. Three new adult-angled animated series will be coming to the lineup: Wild Life, which was previously a 15-minute pilot; Dr. Havoc’s Diary, an acquired six-minute-long, 30-episode series; and Hell Den, which is getting a full second season of six 15-minute episodes created just for TZGZ.

Hell Den is an animated showcase centered on post-apocalyptic survivor Andrew and the silly cartoons he watches with the monsters inhabiting Earth. Wild Life — another post-apocalyptic show, but with a cast of animated animals trying to stay sane — will expand on its premise with five 15-minute episodes. Dr. Havoc’s Diary is a supervillain tale in the vein of Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog, with a baddie whose greatest foe is his midlife crisis.

Source: SYFY

SYFY has also greenlit a pair of pilots to put in the TZGZ lineup: Plutonians, which is about aliens on Pluto trying to prove they matter to the rest of the solar system after their home was deemed not a planet, and the stop-motion meta-cartoon Psycho Psalms.

All this newness kicks off on Saturday, April 25, as Dr. Havoc’s Diary debuts.