Wire Buzz: Oscar Isaac & Ben Stiller bring sci-fi to ‘London’; Gary Whitta writing PS5 game; more
Can you really switch off a brain that's in a state of suspended animation?
WIRE Buzz: 'You Should Have Left' featurette; Malin Akerman bites on 'With Teeth'; more
Alien producer Walter Hill breaks silence on fifth movie, lobbies for Sigourney Weaver to reprise Ripley
SYFY's TZGZ animation block orders 'Devil May Care' series & nabs three new pilots

Jacob Oller
Jun 15, 2020
SYFY's adult-focused animation block is only getting bigger. The weekly late-night animation showcase that started late last year nabbed plenty of new shows and pilots in the first half of the year and it's looking to keep the oddball goodies rolling with a few new pilot pickups and a full series order.

First reported by Deadline, Douglas Goldstein's Devil May Care (which was first picked up as a 15-minute pilot) is getting a seven-episode series pickup. The show respectively stars Alan Tudyk and Asif Ali as the Devil and his newly hired social media coordinator. Obviously hilarity of biblical proportions is coming — featuring the likes of Fred Tatasciore, Pamela Adlon, and Stephanie Beatriz.

Devil May Care

Source: SYFY

Additionally, fans will get three new quarter-hour pilots. First is Chronicles of Frank, from creator Chris Osbrink, which follows a squirrel/exterminator odd couple that face all sorts of weirdness and evil in a magical realm far from their native Bronx.

Then there's The Black Hole, from some names that should be familiar to fans of Moral Orel and Rick & Morty: Dino Stamatopoulos and Michael Waldron. This pilot is all about a terrible bar with a space-age name, The Black Hole, which serves as a watering hole for all the aliens fighting an intergalactic war.

The Pole, the third and final pilot in this round of new goodies, takes the weirdness of Future Man's creative team (Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman created it) and transplants it to the frigid north. No word on whether Santa will be bringing out the big guns in this power-struggle comedy, but expect any reindeer to be replaced with paindeer.

Stay tuned for updates on when the shows are expected to air.

