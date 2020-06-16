SYFY WIRE’s commitment to diversity

SYFY WIRE is a brand built on passion. Passion for intricate storytelling, rich characters, complex narrative, bold voices, and brave choices made by those embroiled in the battle between good and evil. Today, the true story playing out in America is fueled by passion for what is right, and by Black and underrepresented voices demanding to be heard.

SYFY WIRE HEARS YOU. WE SEE YOU. WE ARE WITH YOU.

We owe it to our staff, writers, talent, and audience to deliver change and hold ourselves accountable not just today, but every day moving forward.

We will elevate underrepresented, oppressed, and marginalized communities and stories through the following commitments:

WIRE will immediately and actively recruit and hire more people from underrepresented groups as writers, creatives, talent, and production companies.

WIRE will feature and spotlight the issues, voices, and causes of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+, women, and people of varying abilities in a meaningful, relevant way — without concern for sentiment and KPIs.

WIRE will continue to post this content to our social media platforms, and ban anyone using racist, sexist, or hateful speech. Those who do not agree with this practice are invited to unfollow/unfriend.