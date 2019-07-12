SYFY WIRE adds two star-studded SDCC panels: It Came From the 90s and The Great Debate

San Diego Comic-Con 2019 is almost upon us, but that doesn’t just mean that SYFY WIRE will become an even bigger hub of all things geek news in the coming weeks. We’re also going to be bringing our own panels to the OG con, with some out-of-this-world guests to help make SDCC even more fun.

Our two panels are both entertainment-oriented — these ain’t news panels, people. "The Great Debate" and "It Came From the 90s" are going to be full of arguments, jokes, and nostalgic good times.

"The Great Debate" is one of our long-running panels, with returning moderator Aisha Tyler back to help wrangle a group of opinionated debaters. Fans will get to see Felicia Day (pictured above), Naomi Ekperigrin, Dan Fernandez, Thomas Lennon, Travis McElroy, and Amber Nash break down genre’s most important subjects. "The Great Debate" takes place on Thursday, July 18 at 3:30 p.m. PT in Ballroom 20.

Sure, arguing is great, but there’s one thing we can all agree on: the 1990s were awesome. That’s why we’re putting together "It Came From the 90s," a celebration of one of pop culture's most entertaining decades, led by moderator Dave Holmes. He’ll be leading a group including some bona fide ‘90s all-stars: Maude Garrett, Orlando Jones, Jason Mewes, Jonah Ray, Eliza Skinner, and Milana Vayntrub. They’re all taking a walk down memory lane, where everything was a wild pattern and pop culture was somehow even more delightfully strange than it is now. To catch "It Came From the 90s," be in Ballroom 20 on Friday, July 19 at 10:15 a.m. PT.

